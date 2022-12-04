Local Arrest made in connection to murder of 23-year-old Jackson woman Esmae Doucette was shot in the head and killed at the Dana Place Apartments on Route 16 in Jackson, New Hampshire, last Wednesday.

Police arrested 22-year-old Brandon Mitchell of Jackson, New Hampshire, in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Esmae Doucette, according to officials.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot injury Wednesday evening at the Dana Place Apartments in Jackson, New Hampshire, where they found Doucette suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement.

Doucette was transported to an area hospital for treatment. However, she was later pronounced dead on Friday, according to police.

An autopsy of her body ruled her death a homicide according to officials.

Mitchell is being charged with murder in the second degree and is expected to be arraigned Monday.