Arrest made in connection to murder of 23-year-old Jackson woman

Police arrested 22-year-old Brandon Mitchell of Jackson, New Hampshire, in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Esmae Doucette, according to officials.
Police responded to a report of a gunshot injury Wednesday evening at the Dana Place Apartments in Jackson, New Hampshire, where they found Doucette suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement.
Doucette was transported to an area hospital for treatment. However, she was later pronounced dead on Friday, according to police.
An autopsy of her body ruled her death a homicide according to officials.
Mitchell is being charged with murder in the second degree and is expected to be arraigned Monday.
