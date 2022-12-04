Local Former Natick official sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot Suzanne Ianni, a member of "Super Happy Fun America," was sentenced to 15 days in prison. Suzanne Ianni (right) helped organize buses to transport members of "Super Happy Fun America," a group that advocates for the "straight community," to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Adam Glanzman/The Washington Post

Suzanne Ianni, a former Natick Town Meeting member who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced to 15 days in prison on Friday, according to the Department of Justice.

She was also sentenced to 30 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, and a $500 restitution payment.

Ianni was charged with illegal entry and disorderly conduct. Prosecutors initially recommended that Ianni serve 30 days in prison.

That recommendation was based on allegations that Ianni led rioters in chanting “fight for Trump” while witnessing the crowd break doors and windows to access the Capitol. Ianni allegedly witnessed people who had been injured as they tried to breach the building, and when she entered the Capitol, Ianni was part of a group that confronted and overwhelmed police officers, according to the government’s sentencing memorandum.

Advertisement:

“In total, Ianni remained in the Capitol for approximately twenty-three minutes, during which time she saw other rioters breaking windows and doors to gain access into the Capitol, walked by injured rioters when entering the Capitol, confronted a line of police officers, and eventually walked past those police officers to get further into the Capitol,” the government’s sentencing memorandum said.

Ianni pleaded guilty in September after arguing earlier in the year that she had been selectively targeted by federal authorities because of her political beliefs. Prosecutors said that her political views did not play a role in charging her for her crimes on Jan. 6, 2021. A judge rejected her request to dismiss the case.

Ianni was an active member of the group known as “Super Happy Fun America,” which organized the Boston Straight Pride Parade in 2019. Ianni organized buses to transport members of the group to Washington, D.C. for former President Donald Trump’s rally and to protest or disrupt the vote count of the electoral college in the 2020 election, prosecutors said.

Surveillance footage showed Ianni marching through the Capitol after entering through a Senate fire-exit door. Ianni raised her fist in the air in front of police officers who stopped the crowd. The moment was captured on camera.

Advertisement:

In April 2021, Natick Town Meeting members voted overwhelmingly to condemn the Jan. 6. Attack.

“It’s political persecution of conservatives,” Ianni told The MetroWest Daily News.