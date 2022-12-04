Local Man suffers life-threatening injuries from gyrocopter crash at Beverly Airport A gyrocopter is a small, self-propelling aircraft. A Calidus autogyro ZU-RHI. It is not known what type of gyrocopter was being flown during the crash at Beverly Airport Sunday. Bob Adams via Wikimedia Commons

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday after crashing in a gyrocopter at Beverly Airport.

State Police said over email that the crash happened around noon, and that the man was taken to Beverly Hospital.

Both Beverly and State Police are investigating the crash, State Police said. Police have not specified the cause of the crash.

The Boston Globe reported that the victim was a 66-year-old man and was the only person in the gyrocopter at the time of the crash.

The crash happened at 11:41 a.m. when the man was trying to land the aircraft, the Globe reported.

Advertisement:

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board told the Globe the agency is sending an inspector to the crash scene to investigate.

A gyrocopter is an aircraft that looks like a small helicopter. The difference between the two is that there is no engine turning the main rotor. The rotor on a gyrocopter is powered by the airflow underneath, while forward thrust is generated from a separate engine-powered propeller.