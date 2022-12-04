Local Here’s where a local grandpa scratched for $4 million Medi Pulaha of Norwood bought a lucky instant ticket from the game "$4,000,000 Spectacular." Medi Pulaha of Norwood and his winnings. Massachusetts Lottery

This Norwood grandpa is paying it forward with his $4 million win from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Medi Pulaha of Norwood plans on paying for his grandchildren’s education with his newfound funds, according to the Massachusetts Lottery official website.

Pulaha won his fortune via the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game.

As for the location where he bought the prized ticket, Shaw’s supermarket located at 134 Nahatan St. in Norwood will be receiving a $40,000 bonus for the ticket sale.

Pulaha chose to receive his winnings in cash and ended up gaining a one-time payment of $2.6 million after taxes.