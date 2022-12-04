Mayor Wu’s Enchanted Trolley Tour lights trees across Boston

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off the holiday season this weekend by leading the annual Enchanted Trolley Tour across Boston neighborhoods.
The mayor’s trolley made stops across the city for tree lightings and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The tour is a city tradition — 2022 marked its 26th year.
“We look forward to this all year, we have 16 hours of being on the trolley all weekend and that means we get to spend time in almost every one of our neighborhoods and see people come together and counting down to light up the trees across our city — it’s a really beautiful time,” Wu told 7News.
The holiday trolley stopped by Roxbury, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, the South End, and Brighton Saturday, and visited Dorchester, South Boston, Chinatown, the North End, East Boston, and Charlestown Sunday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.