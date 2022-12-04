Local Mayor Wu’s Enchanted Trolley Tour lights trees across Boston The mayor joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for a trolley joyride across city neighborhoods. Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted a selfie with trolleygoers on Saturday. Mayor Michelle Wu on Twitter

Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off the holiday season this weekend by leading the annual Enchanted Trolley Tour across Boston neighborhoods.

The mayor’s trolley made stops across the city for tree lightings and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The tour is a city tradition — 2022 marked its 26th year.

“We look forward to this all year, we have 16 hours of being on the trolley all weekend and that means we get to spend time in almost every one of our neighborhoods and see people come together and counting down to light up the trees across our city — it’s a really beautiful time,” Wu told 7News.

The holiday trolley stopped by Roxbury, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, the South End, and Brighton Saturday, and visited Dorchester, South Boston, Chinatown, the North End, East Boston, and Charlestown Sunday.