Police identify pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a pilot killed when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod Friday.
The Massachusetts State Police said the operator of the craft was Carl Willis, an 83-year-old resident of Falmouth.
Willis’s wife suffered serious injuries when their plane crashed into a grassy area at Falmouth Airpark. The couple were the only two people in the plane.
The Boston Globe reports that the pair had flown to Westfield for a day trip and were returning home when the crash occurred.
Federal aviation officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.