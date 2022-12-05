Local Boston police announce sudden passing of K-9 Tyson The dog, who was 6, was a dual-purpose Patrol and Explosive Detection K-9 and had served the city for five years. Tyson was a dual-purpose Patrol and Explosive Detection K-9 with Boston police. Boston police

Tyson, an active-duty Boston police K-9, has passed away suddenly, the department announced Sunday.

The dog, who was 6, was a dual-purpose Patrol and Explosive Detection K-9 and had served the city for five years.

“Tyson was responsible for numerous high priority arrests, recovered firearms and protective sweeps during his time with the BPD, having a direct impact on the safety of our great city,” police said.

“Our thoughts go out to his handler at this difficult time, as well as his wife and children, who had come to know Tyson as a protector and a member of their family.”