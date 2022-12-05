Local Drivers racing on I-93 in N.H. clocked at 131 and 128 mph, police say Both young men are facing several charges.

Two young men were arrested Saturday night after allegedly racing each other on Interstate 93 South in Londonderry, New Hampshire, at speeds around 130 mph.

A trooper witnessed the race between Nickolas J. Quintal, 20, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, driving a 2018 Infiniti Q50, and Wyatt H. Adams, 18, of Derry, New Hampshire, driving a 2008 BMW Coupe, around 8:30 p.m., according to state police.

“Both vehicles entered onto I-93 South and began to drive side by side,” police said. “The BMW and Infiniti simultaneously accelerated and commenced racing. Trooper Harkonen clocked the BMW at 128MPH and the Infiniti at 131MPH. Both vehicles were driving in a posted 65MPH zone.”

Two other troopers helped to pull over both drivers, who were then arrested. Both men were charged with road racing, reckless operation, and negligent driver; Quintal also faces an endangering the welfare of a child charge due to a passenger in his Infiniti.

Quintal and Adams were released and are due in Derry Circuit Court at a later date.