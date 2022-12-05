Truck crashes in Maine store; 5 taken to hospital

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A driver crashed his truck into a store in Ellsworth, Maine, on Monday sending five people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The 80-year-old man was trying to park the truck when it went through the Dollar Tree building, WABI-TV reported.
The driver was not injured. The crash does not appear to be alcohol-related or because of a medical emergency. Police are investigating whether the crash was caused by human error or a mechanical malfunction.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.