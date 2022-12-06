Local Chelmsford hiker rescued on trail in White Mountains Mary Ellen Morris, 65, slipped on an ice-covered rock while hiking the Peaked Mountain Trail in North Conway, New Hampshire.

A Massachusetts hiker was rescued after injuring her ankle in the White Mountains Monday afternoon, officials said.

Mary Ellen Morris, 65, of Chelmsford, was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail in North Conway, New Hampshire, when she slipped on an ice-covered rock. Morris’ injury “prevented her from continuing under her own power,” the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

Conservation Officers, the North Conway Fire Department, Action Ambulance, and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded to Morris’ location one mile from the nearest trailhead, officials said.

The injured hiker was placed in a rescue stretcher and carried out by authorities. The rescuers reached the trailhead shortly after 3 p.m., and Morris was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.

The Department of Fish and Game warned other hikers to beware of slippery winter conditions.

“It is important to note that winter conditions including snow and ice are now present in the mountains,” officials said in a statement. “Anyone venturing out should expect to encounter winter trail conditions.”