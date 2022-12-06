Local Two hospitalized after truck plunges into Eel River in Plymouth “Maybe it’s time for the state to look at the speed limit on the road; many people think it’s too fast.”

Two people were hospitalized Monday after the pickup truck they were riding in went through a guard rail and plunged into Plymouth’s Eel River, according to officials.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Route 3A near Long Beach, Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley said in a statement obtained by The Boston Globe. The two people inside the truck were taken to Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth.

“There were no environmental hazards observed as a result of the crash,” Foley said.

A Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson told the Globe the scene was cleared around 2:45 a.m., with crews securing the bridge.

Advertisement:

Mike Fortini, who lives in the area, told WCVB drivers often speed on the road.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “Some mornings people just tear. There’s solid lines there, and you’re supposed to observe the solid lines, but people are tearing down there at much more than 40 mph, for sure.”

Paula Harris, who also lives nearby, shared similar concerns about speeding.

“Living on the street, several telephone poles have been taken out by cars,” she told WHDH. “Maybe it’s time for the state to look at the speed limit on the road; many people think it’s too fast.”

It’s unclear if speed was a factor in Monday’s crash.