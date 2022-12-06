Local Sick puppy rescued in East Boston leaves the hospital "Tuesday is quite a fighter." Tuesday is expected to spend a few weeks in foster care before he's ready for adoption. MSPCA-Angell

A sick six-week-old puppy found on an East Boston street last week was discharged from the hospital Monday.

The puppy, named Tuesday, was treated in the intensive care unit at Angell Animal Medical Center.

The puppy, named Tuesday, was placed into foster care Monday, where he will stay for the next 2-3 weeks. He is expected to make a full recovery after his brush with the deadly parvovirus canine disease.

Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, called Tuesday’s condition “quite serious” upon his Nov. 28 arrival at the center’s intensive care unit.

“Tuesday is quite a fighter,” said Keiley. “When he came to us just a few days ago, he had a fever over 103 degrees, and blood tests showed no white blood cells … But the team at Angell has been working around the clock caring for him, and now we feel very confident he’ll make it.”

Shelter staff say that many people have already expressed interest in adopting Tuesday, but he won’t be placed in a new home just yet.

Tuesday’s treatment is expected to cost $5,000. MSPCA-Angell

“Tuesday still has a way to go before he’ll be ready to go to a new home,” Keiley said. “He’s still too young to be adopted, and, even though we’re past that critical period in his healing, he still needs some additional treatment.”

For those who want to contribute to Tuesday’s cause, you can donate to his medical care at mspca.org/Tuesday.