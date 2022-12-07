Local 1 dead, 4 injured in crash into light pole in Raynham All five people were found trapped inside a Ram pickup truck, which had gone off the roadway and crashed, officials said.

One person died and four others were transported to hospitals with serious injuries after their truck crashed into a light pole in Raynham early Wednesday morning.

Raynham police and fire officials responded to the scene just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive between Walmart and the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Raynham, according to a release.

All five people were found trapped inside a Ram pickup truck, which had gone off the roadway and crashed into a traffic light pole, officials said.

Firefighters from Raynham, Taunton, and Lakeville worked to carefully remove the passengers from the truck using hydraulic rescue and cutting tools, Raynham officials said.

Advertisement:

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men and two women were rescued from the crash and taken by ambulances to various hospitals to be treated for “serious injuries,” officials noted in the release.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Authorities have not publicly identified any of the victims.

Route 44 in the eastbound direction was closed for several hours, according to officials. The state Department of Transportation tweeted shortly after 8 a.m. that it had opened again with a detour on the westbound side in place.

The crash remains under investigation by Raynham police and fire officials and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Update: Rt 44 EB open. WB detour in place. https://t.co/u9yuu4iu5r — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 7, 2022