Local 2 dead after wrong-way multi-car crash in Charlton The crash happened on Route 20 eastbound Wednesday morning.

Two drivers were killed in a wrong-way crash involving three cars and a boat trailer on Route 20 in Charlton Wednesday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) tweeted about the incident at 11:36 a.m., reporting a serious crash on Route 20 eastbound near Carol Hill Road. Soon after, MassDOT reported that a boat trailer was involved.

A preliminary investigation into the crash indicated that one of the drivers was driving westbound in the eastbound lane, State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said in an email.

One driver was determined to be dead at the scene, and the other was taken to UMass Medical Center and pronounced dead, Procopio said. The third driver was uninjured.

According to WCVB, two cars hit head-on, but a truck carrying a boat trailer was also involved in the crash.

Both drivers who died were adults, Procopio said. The names of the victims will not be released until police have notified their families.

State Police are still investigating the crash.

Update: Multi-vehicle crash w/ Boat Trailer. US-20 EB remains closed. WB detour in place via Old Worcester Rd. https://t.co/pye4v4XfE4 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 7, 2022