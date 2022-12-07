Local Man found sleeping in Dorchester school The man was found about an hour before the start of the school day on Tuesday.

A teacher at a public school in Dorchester discovered a homeless man sleeping in her classroom on Tuesday morning.

The man was found about an hour before the start of the school day at the Richard J. Murphy School, according to a message from Principal Courtney Sheppeck obtained by WCVB.

Sheppeck wrote no students came into contact with the man and “no students or staff were in any danger due to this finding.”

School administrators were quickly alerted and Boston police were called, Sheppeck wrote.

Authorities responded to the K-8 school around 8:30 a.m. for a report of breaking and entering, an incident report reviewed by the news station said.

The teacher told police she entered the school around 7:30 a.m. and noticed her classroom door was oddly closed, the report states.

Thinking her colleague may already be in the room, she called out her co-worker’s name as she entered when the man walked out of her classroom’s closet, according to the report.

The teacher told officials she froze and the man ran out of the classroom and then through the rear door of the school.

At the scene, the officer noted the door the man exited through seemed to be slightly open and that there were no signs of forced entry, leading police to consider the door may have accidentally been left ajar, according to WCVB.

The man left no items behind, the station reports. All that was reported missing was some cereal from the classroom fridge.

A BPS spokesperson told WCVB in a statement the incident, a security breach, “allowed an unknown individual to be in the building.

“Safety and security of our students and staff are of utmost importance. Following an investigation into the matter, we will determine what additional safety measures can be taken at the school to ensure that this does not happen again,” the spokesperson said.

For the time being, additional staff members will conduct a full sweep of the school to ensure it is empty at night.