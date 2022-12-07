Local Plymouth man arrested for alleged attack outside Faneuil Hall The 68-year-old victim reportedly sustained a neck injury that could impact him for the rest of his life. Faneuil Hall in Boston. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

A Plymouth man was arrested after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside Faneuil Hall early Sunday morning.

Robert Buckley, 43, was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail, WHDH reported. He was arraigned Monday on a charge of assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. A judge ordered that Buckley stay away from the victim and from J.J. Donovan’s Tavern. The incident reportedly happened outside that restaurant, which is next to Faneuil Hall.

The victim was out celebrating a family occasion with relatives when the attack happened, WCVB reported. He was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital with a serious neck injury. The injury could impact the victim for the rest of his life, the station reported. The victim also got a deep gash on his forehead that will require plastic surgery, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden reportedly said.

“It’s tragic that this innocent man is out celebrating with his family and suddenly ends up on the ground with injuries that could impact the rest of his life, and tragic that it all happened in front of his family,” Hayden said in a statement to WCVB.

Family members and security guards told police in the aftermath of the attack that the perpetrator was accompanied by another man and fled toward Congress Street, WCVB reported.

Police found Buckley, and witnesses identified him as the alleged attacker, WHDH reported. The person with Buckley was reportedly not involved.