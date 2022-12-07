Local South Hadley man charged with murder for allegedly killing his father Craig Weise, 35, then reportedly tried to burn down their shared home.

Police charged a South Hadley man with murder Wednesday for the killing of his father last September.

Investigators allege that on Sept. 9, 2022, 35-year-old Craig Weise killed his father, 70-year-old David Weise Sr., in their shared home at 37 Lawn St., and then attempted to set the house on fire, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.

Craig Weise also faces a charge of attempted arson of a dwelling house, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police charged Craig Weise via criminal complaint in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Wednesday.

“We hope this development in the case will assuage any concerns of the community while also providing some answers for David Weise Sr.’s family,” Northwestern Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl said in the release.

South Hadley police were called to the Weises’ Lawn Street home on Sept. 9 around 4 p.m. by a home healthcare agency, the DA’s Office said. There, police found the body of David Weise Sr. and evidence of recent burning within the home.

Police immediately began investigating David Weise’s death, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled the death a homicide, the DA’s Office said.

“Investigators have worked tirelessly since Mr. Weise’s body was discovered on Sept. 9 to identify the perpetrator of this crime. We are confident in the evidence we’ve gathered,” Suhl said in the release.

Craig Weise has not yet been given an arraignment date because he has been detained at the Hampden County House of Correction on unrelated charges since his arrest in Holyoke on Sept. 10, the DA’s Office said. The arraignment will eventually take place in Eastern Hampshire District Court.

The case is still being investigated by state and local police.