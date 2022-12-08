Local Encore Boston Harbor awarded state’s first sports betting license Officials hope to launch sports betting at the state's three casinos in January. The Encore Boston Harbor in Everett. Barbara Kraft

Encore Boston Harbor was approved for the state’s first sports wagering operator license Thursday.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted unanimously in favor of awarding the license following a presentation from representatives of the casino and a review of its application, the MGC said in a release.

Encore Boston Harbor must now obtain a certificate of operations and meet “additional conditions” before people can start placing bets there, the MGC said.

The MGC previously set a goal of launching retail sports wagering at the three casinos in Massachusetts in January. This timeline would allow people to place bets on the Super Bowl in early February.

“More information on a universal launch day for retail sports betting will be released in the coming weeks,” the MGC said.

State lawmakers agreed to legalize sports betting on Aug. 1.