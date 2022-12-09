Local Driver involved in fatal Apple store crash released on bail Bradley Rein is out on a $100,000 bail two-and-a-half weeks after he drove an SUV into a Hingham Apple store. Police processed the scene inside a Hingham Apple store following a deadly crash. David L. Ryan/Boston Globe

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who pleaded not guilty to driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store last month has been released on bail.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz’s office confirmed Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was released on bail earlier this week, according to CBS.

Rein was charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle after the Nov. 21 crash killed a 65-year-old New Jersey man and injured 20 others.

Rein pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Hingham District Court on Nov. 22 and was held on $100,000 cash bail, though his attorney asked that bail be set at $20,000 or no higher than $50,000.

Rein was also ordered not to drive, and the Massachusetts RMV suspended his license. As part of his bail conditions, he is not allowed to leave the state without the court’s permission and may not contact any victims.

Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglasses store at the Derby Street Shops before the fatal crash, when his right foot got stuck on the SUV’s accelerator. Rein said he tried to brake with his left foot, but couldn’t stop the vehicle, according to police.

Rein also said he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Immediately after the crash, officials said police administered a breathalyzer test, which registered “zero” blood alcohol content.

At Rein’s arraignment, Assistant District Attorney David Cutshall told the court that Rein had no medical conditions that impaired his driving ability, and that he had no known connection to the Apple store. It also didn’t appear that his 2019 Toyota 4Runner had any mechanical issues, according to the prosecutor.

Rein’s attorney said at the arraignment, “Although the outcome of this accident was horrific … it was an accident.”