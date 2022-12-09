Local Here’s what to know about Monday’s GLX opening “It’s finally real.” T employees at the new Medford/Tufts Green Line station doing some checks before opening day. The MBTA ran test trains on its new Green Line Extension branch Wednesday. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

The Green Line Extension’s Medford branch will open to the public Monday, ferrying MBTA passengers to five new stops and wrapping up a transit project that’s years — and billions of dollars — in the making.

“It’s finally real,” Somerville officials said in a Monday release. “After decades of advocacy, a lawsuit, endless planning, delays, a miraculous win of federal funding, more advocacy, an 11th hour save via a $50 million payment, bridge closures, travel disruptions, and several years of less-than-welcome construction impacts, the Green Line Extension is finally here.”

Notably, those GLX construction hiccups also ranged from pandemic-related delays to an old freight-rail flatbed railcar that crews uncovered while excavating in Somerville, The Boston Globe reported.

Advertisement:

“That was probably one of the most dramatic phone calls,” said John Dalton, the Green Line Extension program manager.

The Union Square GLX branch has been up and running since March. The Medford branch was slated to open in 2021 but faced a number of delays.

With opening day now locked in, Somerville appears to be in a festive mood. The city will host an all-community party on Dec. 17 to celebrate the opening, as well as a morning rush hour celebration at the Ball Square Station on Monday.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the beginning of full Green Line service in Somerville,” Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said in the release. “Expanding public transit access is vital to creating a more equitable future, more jobs, cleaner air, and greater sustainability.”

She added: “As a frequent rider myself, I look forward to seeing my neighbors on the T soon — and at our two upcoming celebrations.”

Planning to take a trip on the Green Line Extension? Here’s what to know before you go:

When does service start?

Passenger service begins at 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. For schedules and upcoming departures, check out the MBTA’s website.

Advertisement:

A test run from Lechmere to Medford on Wednesday took about 18 minutes, the Globe reported.

Where can you catch a train?

There are five new stations:

Medford/Tufts

Ball Square

Magoun Square

Gilman Square

East Somerville

Passengers can catch a train at one of those stations or reach the new Medford and Somerville stops via the Green Line’s E branch, which starts at Heath Street. The D branch runs to Union Square.

How do you pay?

Instead of tapping their CharlieCard or CharlieTicket as they board the T, GLX passengers will validate their fares at fare vending machines located at the stations (those who have ridden on the Union Square branch may already be familiar with the process).

Old, insertable CharlieTickets still need to be validated onboard, according to the MBTA.

The agency put out a fare validation tutorial to walk riders through the process: