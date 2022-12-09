Holliston woman, 53, killed in Bellingham rollover crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 53-year-old Holliston woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Bellingham on Thursday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Troopers responded to the scene on Interstate 495 southbound at mile marker 47 around 6 p.m. after receiving 911 calls about the crash.
At the scene, police found a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Emergency medical crews treated the woman, but she was eventually declared dead at the scene, police said.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the pickup truck went off the right side of the road about one mile before Exit 46, rolled on its side, and came to a final rest at the edge of the woods, police said.
Police are still investigating why the vehicle went off the road. No other information was immediately available.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.