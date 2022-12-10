Local MSP, OSHA investigating death of crane worker at Conley Terminal The 58-year-old Methuen man fell from a 150-foot-high platform Friday while servicing a gantry crane.

State police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the death of a 58-year-old Methuen man who died Friday while servicing a crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston, according to a statement.

Investigators said the man, whose name was not released, was an employee of the Capco Crane Hoist company, which was hired to perform maintenance on one of the terminal’s gantry cranes.

Police said that shortly before 9:45 a.m. Friday, the worker “collapsed or fell” from a 150-foot-high platform, and his jacket got caught on the platform’s edge. The victim was hanging from the edge by his jacket when two other crane workers pulled him back up onto the platform and performed life-saving measures until Boston firefighters arrived, according to the statement.

Police said the victim was transported to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is looking into the man’s cause of death.

State police detectives remained at the scene until late afternoon investigating the incident. State police have jurisdiction over the investigation because Conley Terminal is Massachusetts Port Authority property. OSHA also responded to the scene and began a separate investigation into safety protocols related to the incident.