Local 4 indicted in widespread fentanyl trafficking conspiracy Prosecutors say the suspects used post offices and FedEx facilities in the Boston area to mail over 150 packages of the potentially deadly synthetic opioid.

Four Boston-area residents were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston Thursday for their alleged roles in a wide-ranging fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ office, Angel Morales, 51, of Roslindale, Quenty Ogando, 44, of Dorchester, Erika Prado, 31, of Hyde Park and Rahelin Reynoso, 33, of Dorchester, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Morales was also charged with one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. According to the Centers for Disease Control, fentanyl can be deadly in small doses and causes over 150 deaths in the U.S. daily.

According to the indictment, in September and November, the four suspects conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute the drug. Prosecutors say Morales allegedly used various post offices and FedEx facilities in Boston, Randolph, Holbrook, Quincy, Mattapan, Braintree, Milton, and elsewhere to mail over 150 packages containing suspected fentanyl.

Prosecutors say that on Sept. 23, Morales allegedly mailed over 850 grams of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl from a Randolph FedEx. On Nov. 22, during a search of a Mattapan apartment and suspected stash location, investigators recovered a plethora of drugs containing fentanyl, according to officials.

These included over 22 kilograms of pills and over 22 kilograms of loose powder, according to officials. Investigators say they also found three industrial-grade pill presses and numerous sealed envelopes containing various amounts of pills.

Rollins’ office said the charges carry a sentence of between 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million.