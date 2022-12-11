Local Verizon Fios may drop Boston Fox affiliate this week "Verizon remains committed to making these channels available to our customers, but simply cannot agree to such unreasonable increases." A Verizon Fios sign in New York. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Verizon Fios customers in Boston and a few other parts of the country may soon lose their ability to watch Fox affiliate networks.

The company recently told customers that it was negotiating with Cox Media Group, who owns WFXT, the Fox affiliate in Boston known as Boston 25 News. The contract between Verizon and Cox ends on Dec. 15, according to Verizon. When content deals expire, Verizon must renegotiate with content providers like Cox to continue broadcasting their programming.

However, Verizon said that there is a real possibility that those negotiations could fail.

“We are working hard to negotiate with them to reach a new agreement. However, CMG has proposed charging significantly more for its programming. Verizon remains committed to making these channels available to our customers, but simply cannot agree to such unreasonable increases,” the company said in a statement.

Last month, negotiations failed between DISH network and Cox after their previous contract expired. As a result, WFXT is no longer available to DISH subscribers in the Boston market.

Cox also owns the Fox affiliate in Rhode Island, and an NBC affiliate in the Pittsburgh area, which would both also be affected.