69-year-old woman struck, killed by car in patient pick-up area of Salem doctor’s office

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Authorities are investigating the death of a 69-year-old Beverly woman who was struck and killed by a car while in the patient pick-up area of a doctor’s office in Salem on Friday.
Salem police said officers responded to the report of a woman struck by a car at 331 Highland Ave. around 11 a.m. on Friday. At the scene, they found the woman, Karen Raffa, in the patient pick-up area of North Shore Physicians Group suffering from “significant” injuries to her leg and wrist. Police said the 69-year-old from Beverly was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment, where she was initially reported to be in stable condition.
On Saturday, police reported Raffa died from her injuries.
The driver involved in the crash, an 87-year-old woman from Peabody, stayed at the scene and was taken to Salem Hospital for evaluation, according to police. The name of the driver is being withheld by authorities until a decision is made about whether charges will be filed.
The crash is under investigation by both Salem police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.