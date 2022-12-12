Local 69-year-old woman struck, killed by car in patient pick-up area of Salem doctor’s office The driver, an 87-year-old woman, stayed on the scene.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 69-year-old Beverly woman who was struck and killed by a car while in the patient pick-up area of a doctor’s office in Salem on Friday.

Salem police said officers responded to the report of a woman struck by a car at 331 Highland Ave. around 11 a.m. on Friday. At the scene, they found the woman, Karen Raffa, in the patient pick-up area of North Shore Physicians Group suffering from “significant” injuries to her leg and wrist. Police said the 69-year-old from Beverly was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment, where she was initially reported to be in stable condition.

Advertisement:

On Saturday, police reported Raffa died from her injuries.

The driver involved in the crash, an 87-year-old woman from Peabody, stayed at the scene and was taken to Salem Hospital for evaluation, according to police. The name of the driver is being withheld by authorities until a decision is made about whether charges will be filed.

The crash is under investigation by both Salem police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.