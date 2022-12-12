Local Boston police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in Allston shooting Investigators believe a confrontation may have preceded the pre-dawn shooting on Sunday.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted in connection with an early morning shooting in Allston on Sunday that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting occurred around 2:26 a.m. outside of 128 Brighton Ave. At the scene, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were life-threatening.

“Responding officers searched the area to no avail,” police said. “Investigators believe that some sort of confrontation preceded the shooting and are urging anyone who may have captured video of the incident or has any information to contact BPD Detectives.”

The department is asking the public to contact investigators at 617-343-4470. Information can be provided anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).