Local NH hiker killed in 300-foot fall identified as a Cog Railway engineer "His passion for The Cog was evident to anyone who ever shared a moment, or a shift, with him.”

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials released the identity of a man who died Saturday after falling hundreds of feet from a peak in the c.

Joseph V. Eggleston, 53, of Randolph, New Hampshire, was a frequent hiker who was “well prepared for the trail and weather conditions,” officials said. Eggleston and his wife were taking photos when she heard him yell and turned to see him falling off the Crawford Notch cliff. Members of the Mountain Rescue Service rappelled down the cliff to find Eggleston’s body about 300 feet below the summit.

Eggleston, known as “Eggy” to his friends, worked as an engineer for the Mount Washington Cog Railway. His colleagues at the Cog posted a tribute to him on Facebook Monday morning.

“Eggy’s warm smile and passion for what he did will always be remembered by those he touched,” train master Andy Villaine said in the post. “I’m honored to have shared a cab with him. His home will always be in these mountains he loved. Gone too soon, never forgotten. That whistle will forever echo off these peaks for you.”

The post also noted that Eggleston lived with “profound” lifelong hearing loss:“[Eggy] said to us “where else could a deaf man fulfill his dream of running a steam locomotive?” His passion for The Cog was evident to anyone who ever shared a moment, or a shift, with him.”

According to WMUR, Eggleston worked various jobs at the railway beginning in 1993. He also met his wife, Kelly, while on the job: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife (and brakeman) Kelly and his friends and family,” the railway wrote.

Fish and Game Lieutenant Bradley R. Morse told The Boston Globe that it was the first death at Mount Willard in his time at the New Hampshire department.

“It’s surprising, but accidents happen,” Morse said. “One wrong step on the top like that — we don’t know if he tripped or he slipped — and these things happen.”