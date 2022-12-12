Police: Body found in Roxbury apartment; suspect in custody after hanging from 12th floor window

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A suspect is in custody and a death investigation is underway after police say officers responded to a wellbeing check on Sunday evening at a Lower Roxbury apartment building and found a dead body.
Police said officers responded around 8:08 p.m. to 35 Northampton St. to do a wellbeing check on a resident on the 12th floor.
According to police, when the officers did not receive a response to their knocks at the door, they entered the apartment where they found an individual dead.
The officers also made verbal contact with a second individual in the apartment, and police said Boston SWAT officers were called to the scene and were “met with a physical threat.”
“Officers used de-escalation tactics and eventually use of less lethal force was deployed by officers,” police said. “At that time, the suspect dove out a 12th floor window but was caught up and was hanging from the window.”
Police said officers entered an apartment on the floor below and pulled the suspect through a window. The individual was “secured” and taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.
The investigation around the incident is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.