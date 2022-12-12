Local Read: In statement, Dedham library director says Christmas trees will be displayed "To be clear, there is no ban on Christmas at the Dedham library."

Following controversy last week over a decision to not display a Christmas tree at a Dedham public library, the library director said Monday trees will be put up after all.

The first decision had unleashed a slew of online threats and bullying that quickly pitted neighbors against neighbors, town officials said Thursday.

In a statement Monday, Library Director Amber Moroney said the heated dialogue took off before staff even began to decorate for the holiday season.

“To be clear, there is no ban on Christmas at the Dedham library,” Moroney said.

“The initial decision to not display a Christmas tree was the result of an ongoing review of all our holiday decorations and displays that started back in the spring,” Moroney’s statement continued. “What has played out on social media is unfortunate, it has negatively impacted our staff and the community, and frankly, transpired before we had even started our seasonal decorating. As we finish decorating for this holiday season, Christmas trees will be put up at both locations.”

Controversy kicked up when Lisa Desmond, the library’s Endicott branch supervisor, posted on Facebook on Dec. 2 that she was told the tree would not be displayed this year because “‘people’ were made uncomfortable last year looking at it,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry WHAT? In my 28 years at the Dedham Public Library, I have never heard a negative comment,” Desmond wrote. “We have celebrated and included everyone in our community.”

Town officials, in their own statement, said last week “social media and outside sources” ultimately turned the conversation into threats against the safety and wellbeing of community members and town staff.

“Moving forward, we will continue to review decorations and displays to ensure they are welcoming, enriching, and reflective of our entire community. I want to acknowledge the members of the public that have reached out to share their views,” Moroney said Monday. “We will work to improve communication with community members and invite them to attend Board of Library Trustee meetings where open dialogue can take place.”

The board is set to meet next on Tuesday night. The agenda lists a planned discussion on “library decorations and displays.”

Read the full statement from the library director:

