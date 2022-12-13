Local A Maine man got locked out of his car in Peabody. Now he’s missing. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on Saturday night.

A Maine man who was locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night in Peabody is now missing, police say.

Michael Gray, 31, was last seen that night after he called Peabody police for help in opening his vehicle, police said on Twitter.

Peabody Police (MA) Department is seeking the public's assistance locating Michael Gray of Maine. Michael was reported missing from a family member on 12-11-2022 at 10:33 am.

Mr. Gray was last seen after being locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/xN75YT2Zk0 — Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) December 12, 2022

“But after entry could not be gained, he was given a ride to a family member’s place of employment on Main Street in Peabody,” authorities wrote.

A family member reported Gray missing on Sunday at 10:33 a.m., officials said.

Gray is described as a white male with long brown hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a 2015 black Ford Escape with license plate number 7AF586, police said.

Advertisement:

Anyone with information regarding Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 978-538-6323 or 978-531-1212.