16-year-old driver killed in fatal Stoughton car crash identified

A 16-year-old driver was killed in a single-car crash in Stoughton overnight, authorities say.
The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton, Wednesday afternoon. He was found dead at the scene of the crash.
The DA’s Office said the crash happened on Summer Street near the intersection with Ryan Road and involved the car hitting the guard rail.
The investigation into the crash is in its early stages, the DA said, and police are still looking into how it happened.
