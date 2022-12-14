Local Berklee student arrested for stalking person who posted fliers in support of Chinese democracy "We allege that Mr. Wu’s threatening and harassing behavior was not free speech. Rather, it was an attempt to silence and intimidate the activist’s expressed views dissenting of the PRC." Berklee College of Music in Boston. Jakob Menendez/File

A Chinese citizen enrolled as a student at Berklee College of Music was arrested and charged with stalking after he allegedly threatened and harassed a person who posted fliers in support of democracy in China, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Xiaolei Wu, 25, was charged with one count of stalking and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ office said in a statement.

“The Department of Justice will always defend the right to engage in free speech and political expression. We allege that Mr. Wu’s threatening and harassing behavior was not free speech. Rather, it was an attempt to silence and intimidate the activist’s expressed views dissenting of the PRC,” Rollins said in a statement.

The incidents that led to Wu’s arrest occurred in late October, prosecutors said. On Oct. 22, an unnamed person posted a flier near the Berklee campus in Boston that said “Stand with Chinese People,” “We Want Freedom,” and “We Want Democracy.”

Beginning on Oct. 22 and continuing until Oct. 24, Wu allegedly sent multiple messages to the person that posted the flier via WeChat, email, and Instagram. In one of the messages, Wu allegedly said “post more, I will chop your bastard hands off.”

Wu also allegedly told the victim that he had informed Chinese law enforcement officials about the fliers, and that they would “greet” the victim’s family, according to Rollins’s office.

Finally, prosecutors said Wu asked others to help him find where the victim was living, and publicly posted the victim’s email address. This was allegedly done so that others would abuse the victim online.

“Today, the FBI arrested Xiaolei Wu for repeatedly threatening and infringing on the rights of a civic activist who spoke out against the ruling Communist Party of China. We believe Mr. Wu stalked, harassed, and reported the victim’s support for democracy to law enforcement in the People’s Republic of China so it would launch an investigation into the victim and her family. This alleged conduct is incredibly disturbing and goes completely against our country’s democratic values,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, in a statement.

A charge of stalking can provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.