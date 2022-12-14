Local Boston man dies 4 days after being struck by car in Tewksbury An investigation remains ongoing.

A 58-year-old man died Tuesday, four days after he was struck by a car on Main Street in Tewksbury, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

The victim was identified by authorities as William Snelbaker of Boston.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Snelbaker was hit Friday, Dec. 9, shortly after 5 p.m. by a Lexus sedan, which was traveling north on Main Street at the time, a release from the district attorney’s office noted.

A medical helicopter transported Snelbaker to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 31-year-old driver of the Lexus, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, remained at the scene.

The district attorney’s office and Tewksbury police are still investigating the crash in coordination with the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

No charges have been filed at this time, authorities said.