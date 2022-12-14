Police seek Dorchester teenager last seen at basketball game

Newsletter Signup
The Boston police asked the public for help finding a Dorchester teenager.
13-year-old Nycere Johnson was last seen Tuesday leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game. Johnson is known to frequent Downtown Crossing and Charlestown’s Bunker Hill Housing Development, police said.
Johnson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and yellow sneakers, police said.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.
