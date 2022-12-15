Local 27-year-old woman killed in crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton The crash occurred in the breakdown lane on Wednesday evening.

State police are investigating a crash on the Mass. Pike that left a 27-year-old woman from West Springfield dead on Wednesday evening.

Police said troopers responded to the report of the crash on I-90 westbound in Charlton around 5:10 p.m. At the scene, they found a commercial truck in the breakdown lane had been struck by a 2010 Honda Civic and the driver of the car, the 27-year-old woman, was trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries.

First responders worked to get the woman out of the car and provide medical aid but the woman died at the scene, police said. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Police said the initial investigation indicates the truck, driven by a 38-year-old man from Pompano Beach, Florida, was stopped temporarily in the breakdown lane when it was struck by the Honda, which was being driven in the breakdown lane.

Police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash and investigators are still working to determine why the car was being driven in the breakdown lane.