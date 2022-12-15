Local Concord parent arrested after allegedly threatening school superintendent The man denies making a threat after he sought a meeting with the superintendent and was turned away, his attorney said.

A Concord parent is under house arrest after allegedly threatening the community’s school superintendent.

John Grace, 53, was arraigned Tuesday in Concord District Court, according to The Boston Globe. He is charged with threatening to commit a crime and threats to use a weapon at a target.

Grace is accused of threatening Dr. Laurie Hunter, superintendent of Concord Public Schools and the Concord-Carlisle Regional School District. A district spokesperson said Hunter, school committee members, and other district leaders will not comment on the incident, citing the open case.

Jeffrey Higgins, Grace’s attorney, told Boston.com that his client had tried to schedule a meeting with Hunter and was denied. Grace is accused of replying that he could come down and “put two” in someone, according to Higgins, who said his client denies doing so.

“He says he didn’t say it,” Higgins said.

In an email to the school community, Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor said his department was first informed of the threat on Monday, according to WCVB.

“Please know that the police department works very closely with the schools to ensure the safety of all,” O’Connor wrote, per WCVB. “I am sure you can all appreciate this has been a difficult few days for Dr. Hunter, please join me in keeping her in your thoughts.”

The Concord Police Department referred questions to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson for the DA’s office did not immediately respond to Boston.com’s questions.

Grace was put on house arrest in his wife’s custody and ordered to wear a GPS bracelet, according to the Globe. He was also ordered to stay away from Hunter and Concord Public Schools, not have any guns or dangerous weapons, refrain from consuming alcohol, and undergo mental health and substance use evaluations, the newspaper reported.

A status hearing is scheduled for Thursday, with a probable cause hearing on Jan. 9, according to the Globe.