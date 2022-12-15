Local Family starts GoFundMe for Stoughton murder victim’s funeral expenses “The person who did this didn’t just ruin one life, it ruined so many."

Amber Buckner 40-year-old victim identified in Stoughton homicide

Family members have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses for Amber Buckner, the 40-year-old victim of an apparent homicide who police said was found dead at a Stoughton residence on Tuesday.

The online campaign, launched Wednesday by Deborah Curran, the partner of Buckner’s father, wrote Buckner was murdered “sometime Monday night.”

“We are trying to raise the money for [Buckner’s father] to go to Massachusetts for her funeral and to find out more about this tragedy,” Curran, who lives in Oklahoma, wrote. “We also learned that we may need to make her funeral arrangements, so we have increased our goal to cover this additional expense.”

As of Thursday morning, the effort had raised over $600 of its $7,500 goal.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey told reporters Tuesday Buckner’s body was found when someone who knew her went to visit her at 743 Park St.

Buckner was found inside an “unattached structure” or “outbuilding” on the property that may have been used as a recreation room, Morrissey said.

The person who found Buckner’s body called police. Authorities swept the property and didn’t find any other victims.

Morrissey would not specify how police believe Buckner was killed, but he said it was “obvious to officers at the time that [Buckner] had suffered significant injuries.”

No arrests have been made.

Jessica Ferris, Buckner’s friend, told Boston 25 News Buckner was a mother of three. The two met at a halfway house as they both went through recovery for substance abuse, she said.

“Great girl, if you needed someone to talk to she’d be there,” Ferris told the station. “If you needed a hug, she’d give you a hug.”

The two friends bonded over cooking, Ferris said. Buckner left the halfway house two months ago and was working while trying to visit with her children, she said.

“The person who did this didn’t just ruin one life, it ruined so many,” Ferris said. “She was a great person and just getting her life back.”