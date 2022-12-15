Local 88-year-old driver from Florida somehow drove down the Green Line tracks The car was blocking the tracks near the Newton Highlands T stop, resulting in delays of about 20 minutes. The Newton Highlands Green Line station. Leslie Anderson/Globe Staff

Shuttle buses replaced service on part of the Green Line’s D branch Wednesday night after someone drove their car down the tracks, officials said.

The driver, an 88-year-old from Florida, “somehow drove a significant portion down the tracks between Elliot/Newton Highland MBTA station on the Green Line,” MBTA Transit Police tweeted.

The incident happened around 7 p.m., and service was suspended while the car was removed and the tracks inspected, transit police said.

The car was blocking the tracks near the Newton Highlands stop, resulting in delays of about 20 minutes, according to the MBTA.

Shuttle buses replaced service between the Riverside and Reservoir stops, the agency said on Twitter.

The MBTA tweeted just before 1 a.m. Thursday that service between Riverside and Reservoir had resumed — in time for the morning rush, transit police noted.