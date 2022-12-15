Local Four local shelters waiving adoption fees for rabbits and guinea pigs The “Home for the Holidays” adopt-a-thon will take place Dec. 17 and 18. Adopters who take advantage of the event will save $85 per rabbit and $30 per guinea pig. MSPCA-Angell

Four MSPCA shelters are waiving adoption fees on small animals following an “urgent” call for adopters.

The “Home for the Holidays” adopt-a-thon lets families take home rabbits, guinea pigs, and small birds free of charge on Dec. 17 and 18. Adopters who take advantage of the event will save $85 per rabbit and $30 per guinea pig — money that can be re-applied toward the pets’ care.

The MSPCA said the event comes as their adoption centers in Boston, Methuen, and Cape Cod as well as the Northeastern Animal Shelter in Salem have been “pushed to the limits” following two large intakes of small animals. 15 parakeets, 12 guinea pigs, six rats, and three rabbits were surrendered from a Plymouth County home, while 16 rabbits were surrendered from a Worcester County home.

“The surrenders happened for different reasons,” said Bryn Rogers, assistant director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “One family became overwhelmed and could no longer care for the animals, while the other began experiencing health problems that impacted their ability to care for their animals.”

The MSPCA says there are 130 guinea pigs and rabbits in need of homes — a 66% increase from December 2021. The shelters and staff are juggling the new influx of small animals with a large dog population and 18 horses surrendered from a property in Alford.

Rogers called the recent increase in animal surrenders a “perfect storm” at a time when adoptions usually slow down.

“We really need adopters to step forward and give these small guys a loving home for the holidays to ensure that we’re able to continue helping animals who need us,” she said.