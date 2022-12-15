Police: 14-year-old arrested with loaded gun in Roxbury

Newsletter Signup
A 14-year-old from Roxbury is facing multiple charges after Boston police say he was found this week to be carrying a loaded handgun.
Police said members of the department’s Youth Violence Strike Force stopped the boy on Tuesday around 4:28 p.m. as part of a firearm investigation in the area of Humboldt Avenue and Harrishof Street in Roxbury. The officers found a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun in the teen’s waistband, police said.
The gun had a laser sight with seven rounds of ammunition in the magazine, in addition to one round in the chamber, according to police.
The boy was taken into custody, and police said he will appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
