Local Man arrested, charged in stabbing of 68-year-old woman in Roxbury The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, which were not life-threatening.

A 34-year-old Roxbury man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman last week in the neighborhood.

The man, Ranlee Flores, was located and arrested in the area of 112 Southampton St. by members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force on multiple outstanding warrants, including unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech and behavior, according to police. Further investigation resulted in Flores being charged in connection with the assault that took place on Dec. 8 on Deckard Street in Roxbury.

Police said officers responded to the report of the stabbing around 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 8. At the scene, the 68-year-old woman told officers she was handling belongings near the back of her SUV when she was approached by a man who offered her help, but after a few minutes of speaking, he struck her in the back of the head with an object.

The woman fought back, striking the suspect, later identified by police as Flores, with her fists while kicking and screaming for help, according to the department. The man fled the area on foot, but police said at some point in the struggle, the woman was stabbed in the chest. The injury was not life-threatening, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said Flores would be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 65.