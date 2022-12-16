Local Victim IDed in murder probe involving suspect who dove from window Michael Perry, 37, faces a murder charge for allegedly killing 43-year-old Jose Aponte in his Roxbury apartment.

Boston police have identified the victim in a Lower Roxbury killing Sunday as 43-year-old Jose Aponte.

Police arrested the murder suspect, 37-year-old Michael Perry, after discovering Aponte’s body during a resident well-being check at 35 Northampton St., according to officials.

Perry was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to authorities. After further investigation, Perry was also charged in Suffolk Superior Court with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail, officials said. He is due back in court on Jan. 31 for a probable cause hearing.

Investigators said they entered Aponte’s 12th-floor apartment at about 8:08 p.m. Sunday and found Aponte dead on the floor. Perry was allegedly in the apartment and attempted to evade police by diving out a window, according to officials.

Police said SWAT officers had to rescue Perry, who “was caught up and was hanging from the window,” by entering an 11th-floor apartment and pulling him through a window. Perry was arrested and taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators did not release details about Aponte’s death or any weapons involved.

Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum said Aponte’s family called the police after not hearing from him since Dec. 9. Over the weekend, Aponte’s employer received a text message from Aponte’s phone claiming he was sick, but family members said the writing style didn’t look like Aponte’s.