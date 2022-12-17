Local Video shows Sunday night Theater District shooting, suspect still on the loose Surveillance video shows a shooting outside the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel that left a person seriously injured.

Newly released surveillance video shows a Sunday night shooting in Boston’s Theater District that seriously injured one person and left police searching for the suspect.

The video, obtained by WCVB, shows three men walking toward each other before one of them pulls a gun and fires at one of the other men. Then another man pulls a gun and fires at the first gunman, striking him. Two of the men then scramble and flee on foot.

Police said they responded to 240 Tremont St. around 9:12 p.m. after reports of gunshots. The address is the location of the Moxy Boston Downtown, but the shooting happened on the sidewalk outside the hotel.

The gunfire shattered the hotel’s window. The shooting victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police. That person is still alive but in critical condition.

Residents told police they were disturbed by the shooting, which happened just steps away from Emerson College. One witness told WCVB he thought the gunfire was a firecracker and was shocked to see the victim lying in the street.

Police don’t have a suspect in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police.