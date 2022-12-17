Local Watch: Car drives into an abandoned house in Lynn The car crashed into the home after careening through an intersection.

An odd car crash was caught on camera in Lynn Friday morning when an SUV plowed through an abandoned home, according to officials.

The incident occurred near the 800 block of Boston Street in Lynn and the car appeared to be a Toyota SUV.

An SUV drove into a vacant home Friday morning on the 800 block of Boston Street in Lynn. https://t.co/ROnSI3CjSp pic.twitter.com/dMuIDtDBSn — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) December 16, 2022

Photographer Mark Garfinkel took photos of the aftermath of the incident.

Happening Now: Car into vacant Lynn home. No injuries. 800-block of Boston street. 📸 @pictureboston pic.twitter.com/x8VlYHiVw5 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) December 16, 2022

Officials haven’t released information about the driver or the cause of the crash.