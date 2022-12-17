Watch: Car drives into an abandoned house in Lynn

Newsletter Signup
An odd car crash was caught on camera in Lynn Friday morning when an SUV plowed through an abandoned home, according to officials.
The incident occurred near the 800 block of Boston Street in Lynn and the car appeared to be a Toyota SUV.
Photographer Mark Garfinkel took photos of the aftermath of the incident.
Officials haven’t released information about the driver or the cause of the crash.
