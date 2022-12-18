Local Body pulled from Boston Harbor near aquarium Detectives are investigating the circumstances, according to a police spokesperson.

A body was pulled from the water in Boston Harbor near the New England Aquarium, according to a Boston police spokesperson.

Police were called about a body in the water near 63 Long Wharf around 9:40 a.m. Friday, according to Boston 25 News. Police have not identified the body, according to the station.

Detectives are investigating the incident according to a Boston police spokesperson cited by NBC 10 Boston. Police did not say if foul play was suspected, according to the station.