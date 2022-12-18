Car crashes into Roslindale building, BFD warns public to stay away

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A block of stores was damaged in Roslindale after a car crashed into the storefront, according to officials.
The Boston Fire Department released an image and information about the crash via Twitter. The driver of the car was transported for medical care by emergency services, according to the post, and the building was evacuated due to concerns about a potential collapse.
A later tweet showed Boston fire personnel monitoring the building with a laser.
“We are waiting on a structural engineer to arrive,” read the post.
They are also recommending that the public avoid the area of the collapse for the time being.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.