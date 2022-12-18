Local

Car crashes into Roslindale building, BFD warns public to stay away

The building was evacuated and the driver of the car was taken away by emergency services.

A firefighter uses a laser to monitor the building to see if there is any movement. "We are waiting on a structural engineer to arrive. Avoid the area," the fire department tweeted. Boston Fire Department

By Gwen Egan

A block of stores was damaged in Roslindale after a car crashed into the storefront, according to officials.

The Boston Fire Department released an image and information about the crash via Twitter. The driver of the car was transported for medical care by emergency services, according to the post, and the building was evacuated due to concerns about a potential collapse.

A later tweet showed Boston fire personnel monitoring the building with a laser.

“We are waiting on a structural engineer to arrive,” read the post.

They are also recommending that the public avoid the area of the collapse for the time being.