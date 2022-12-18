Local Car crashes into Roslindale building, BFD warns public to stay away The building was evacuated and the driver of the car was taken away by emergency services. A firefighter uses a laser to monitor the building to see if there is any movement. "We are waiting on a structural engineer to arrive. Avoid the area," the fire department tweeted. Boston Fire Department

A block of stores was damaged in Roslindale after a car crashed into the storefront, according to officials.

The Boston Fire Department released an image and information about the crash via Twitter. The driver of the car was transported for medical care by emergency services, according to the post, and the building was evacuated due to concerns about a potential collapse.

A car crashed into a block of stores at Corinth St. Roslindale.The driver was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ .The building has been evacuated, for concern of a potential collapse. pic.twitter.com/lPBinfLxCJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 18, 2022

A later tweet showed Boston fire personnel monitoring the building with a laser.

“We are waiting on a structural engineer to arrive,” read the post.

They are also recommending that the public avoid the area of the collapse for the time being.

Companies are using a laser to monitor the building to see if there is any movement. We are waiting on a structural engineer to arrive. Avoid the area of Belgrade , Birch and Corinth St. pic.twitter.com/sf9KjRUk8C — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 18, 2022