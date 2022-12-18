Local Here’s what to know about the hockey fan festival coming to City Hall Plaza The plaza opened in November after two years of renovations. Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu speaks during a Welcome to Earthshot event at City Hall Plaza in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 30, 2022. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Boston hockey fans have another holiday event to add to their list — a two-day festival held by the National Hockey League in Boston’s own City Hall Plaza.

To prepare for the 2023 Winter Classic, the NHL is hosting a family-friendly festival on Dec. 30 from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with plenty for fans to do, according to The Boston Globe.

The event will boast food, giveaways, activities, autograph sessions with former and current Boston Bruins players, and a chance to get a picture with the Stanley Cup.

“Especially during the colder months, we need spaces to bring people together. I encourage everyone to come out to build community and get ready to cheer on the Bruins,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in a press release.

Advertisement:

The renovated plaza added a plethora of new trees and plants as well as 3,000 new places to sit in the area and a playground.

The previously uneven brick and staircases at the plaza have been replaced with smooth pavement, according to Boston Disability Commissioner Kristen McCosh in a statement from November.

“This is a great opportunity for Boston families to see the new features of the plaza while building excitement for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic,” said Dion Irish, Boston’s chief of operations.