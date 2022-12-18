Local Police search for suspect who assaulted three women at Back Bay Station Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4683. Police are searching for a suspect in a series of assaults that occurred over the weekend at the MBTA Back Bay station. Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a string of assault and battery incidents that occurred over the weekend, according to a statement.

Police said three separate women accused the suspect of assaulting them near the Back Bay MBTA Station.

Police described him as a 6-foot-tall Black man wearing a black jacket and black hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact D-4 Detectives at 617-343-4683.