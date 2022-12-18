Police search for suspect who assaulted three women at Back Bay Station

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a string of assault and battery incidents that occurred over the weekend, according to a statement.
Police said three separate women accused the suspect of assaulting them near the Back Bay MBTA Station.
Police described him as a 6-foot-tall Black man wearing a black jacket and black hat.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact D-4 Detectives at 617-343-4683.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.