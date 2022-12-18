Local

Police search for suspect who assaulted three women at Back Bay Station

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4683.

Police are searching for a suspect in a series of assaults that occurred over the weekend at the MBTA Back Bay station. Boston Police Department

By Gwen Egan

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a string of assault and battery incidents that occurred over the weekend, according to a statement.

Police said three separate women accused the suspect of assaulting them near the Back Bay MBTA Station.

Police described him as a 6-foot-tall Black man wearing a black jacket and black hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact D-4 Detectives at 617-343-4683.