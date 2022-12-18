Local Police: Truck delivering dumpster strikes, kills man in Franklin No charges have been filed, however, the incident remains under investigation, police said.

A man was hit and killed Friday by a truck delivering a dumpster, according to Franklin police.

Franklin police and fire responded to a report of a person not breathing at XPO Logistics at 176 Grove St., according to a statement.

Police said that “initial indications at the scene” led them to believe that the man was struck by a truck delivering a dumpster. Officials did not identify the man or the driver.

The victim was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead, according to the statement.

No citations have been issued and no charges have been filed, however, the incident remains under investigation, police said.

Media Release 176 Grove Street pic.twitter.com/YSxeSHX6qG — Franklin Police (@franklinpolice) December 16, 2022