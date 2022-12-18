Water main break causes street to buckle in Roxbury

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Crews are working to repair a “massive” water main break that caused street closures in Roxbury Sunday.
Boston Fire said a 12-inch water main burst on St. James Street around 6:30 a.m, which caused the pavement to buckle. The break caused about 15 surrounding buildings to be without water as of 10:10 a.m.
Authorities said that St. James Street and its intersection with Washington Street are closed. The roads will open again on Monday.
Around 4:30 p.m., the Boston Water and Sewage Commission said crews will continue repairing the water main through Sunday evening. Service is expected to be restored Sunday night, the commission said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.