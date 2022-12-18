Local Water main break causes street to buckle in Roxbury Service is expected to be restored Sunday night. Crews responded to a water main break around 6:30 a.m. on Roxbury's St. James Street. Boston Fire Department

Crews are working to repair a “massive” water main break that caused street closures in Roxbury Sunday.

Boston Fire said a 12-inch water main burst on St. James Street around 6:30 a.m, which caused the pavement to buckle. The break caused about 15 surrounding buildings to be without water as of 10:10 a.m.

Companies responded to a massive water main break on St. James st .Roxbury at 6:30, causing the street to buckle.@BOSTON_WATER⁩ has shut down a 12 inch water main. The street is closed and the part of Washington https://t.co/0NofkbMD4z St. James is closed. pic.twitter.com/w2rsZmy4XF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 18, 2022

Authorities said that St. James Street and its intersection with Washington Street are closed. The roads will open again on Monday.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Boston Water and Sewage Commission said crews will continue repairing the water main through Sunday evening. Service is expected to be restored Sunday night, the commission said.