Water main break causes street to buckle in Roxbury

Service is expected to be restored Sunday night.

Crews responded to a water main break around 6:30 a.m. on Roxbury's St. James Street. Boston Fire Department

By Clara McCourt

Crews are working to repair a “massive” water main break that caused street closures in Roxbury Sunday.

Boston Fire said a 12-inch water main burst on St. James Street around 6:30 a.m, which caused the pavement to buckle. The break caused about 15 surrounding buildings to be without water as of 10:10 a.m.

Authorities said that St. James Street and its intersection with Washington Street are closed. The roads will open again on Monday. 

Around 4:30 p.m., the Boston Water and Sewage Commission said crews will continue repairing the water main through Sunday evening. Service is expected to be restored Sunday night, the commission said.